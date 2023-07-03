BNP’s main strategy is to create chaos, foil polls: Hasan

Hasan Mahmud, the information and broadcasting minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League (AL), reiterated on Monday that the main strategy of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is to instigate chaos within the country and disrupt the upcoming elections.
“The main strategy of BNP is to foil the polls and to create anarchy across the country. And it is clear in the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir,” he said, replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at Secretariat here.
Earlier, the minister exchanged Eid greetings with journalists on the first working day after the Eid vacation.
Hasan said BNP has been changing their strategy after a few days. Sometimes they announce long march while they declare for sit-in programmes at other times, he added.
But their (BNP) main strategy is to foil the polls through creating violence across the country, he said.
In response to a comment made by the BNP secretary general regarding the government's resignation, Minister Hasan Mahmud criticised the statement and highlighted that the US visa policy specifically targets those who impede the electoral process.
When questioned about the Jamaat-e-Islami party, Hasan stated that Jamaat is allied with the BNP and is a significant partner within the alliance. Furthermore, he mentioned that Jamaat-e-Islami has refuted the statement made by Mirza Fakhrul Islam.He said Jamaat is a political party and for this, approval was given to hold a rally.
“We have no communication with Jamaat and there is no need to communicate with them,” Hasan said.
Minister Hasan Mahmud commented on the increase in foreign reserves, remittance inflows, and assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), stating that the Bangladesh Bank has already projected a positive trend in the country's economy. He highlighted the recent rise in remittance flows, with $202 crore received in just one month.
Additionally, JICA has announced a loan of Tk 22.73 billion, which will further contribute to the country's economic development. Hasan expressed optimism that the economy will continue to thrive in the days ahead.
Turning to the issue of commodity prices, the minister addressed the problem of certain unscrupulous traders who unjustly raise prices during festivals. He emphasized the hardship this causes for the people and stressed the importance of taking action against those involved in such practices.
He said the concerned organisations, including the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, are taking proper steps in this regard. The FBCCI is also vocal against them, he added.
“I personally think that rapid action should be taken against those who are involved with this (price hiking). The Prime Minister has already given instructions to take action against them,” said Hasan.
About the drives against illegal IP TV, the information minister said, “We have sent letters to the local administrations to take actions against illegal IP TV and YouTube channels which are disseminating news in exchange of money and defaming people.”