BNP’s main strategy is to create chaos, foil polls: Hasan

Hasan Mahmud, the information and broadcasting minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League (AL), reiterated on Monday that the main strategy of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is to instigate chaos within the country and disrupt the upcoming elections.

“The main strategy of BNP is to foil the polls and to create anarchy across the country. And it is clear in the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir,” he said, replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at Secretariat here.

Earlier, the minister exchanged Eid greetings with journalists on the first working day after the Eid vacation.

Hasan said BNP has been changing their strategy after a few days. Sometimes they announce long march while they declare for sit-in programmes at other times, he added.