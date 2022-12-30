Opposition to take to Dhaka streets in unison in the afternoon

BNP and 31 like-minded parties have been organising the mass processions simultaneously on the 10-point demand including resignation of ruling Awami League, dissolving the parliament, handing over power to a non-party caretaker government, and forming a new election commission. BNP announced the programme from its Golapbagh rally on 10 December.

Leaders and activists of BNP and its 12 associate bodies will join the procession from different spots of the two-and-a-half-kilometre stretch of road. Besides, LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and three other separate alliances will also simultaneously organise the mass procession from six different spots in the capital.

Speaking at a media conference at Naya Paltan on Thursday, BNP’s vice chairman and coordinator of mass procession programme, AZM Zahid Hossain said, “We have got permission from DMP commissioner to hold the rally up to Maghbazar. Our procession will be peaceful.”

BNP and its allies simultaneously organised the mass procession at every divisional and district sadar towns on 24 December. The programme was scheduled to held in Dhaka on that day as well but they deferred the date of mass procession in Dhaka to 30 December due to ruling Awami League’s 22nd national council in the capital city that day. The programme will also be organised in Rangpur today.