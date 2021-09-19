Khaelda Zia’s jail term suspended for six more months: Home minister

The government freed Khaleda Zia from jail on 25 March 2020 on certain conditions for six months in an executive order. The government extended her release for six more months on 15 September last year.
Khaleda Zia has been staying at a house, ‘Feroza’, at Gulshan since her release. She has not taken part in any political programmes since then.
A special court convicted Khaleda Zia in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on 8 February 2018. She was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the case. The High Court later extended Khaleda Zia's prison term to 10 years.
The 76-year-old BNP leader has been suffering from various physical complications. A medical team consisting of four-five physicians take care of her treatment.