Khaleda needs to appear before court to go abroad for treatment: Minister

The minister said Khaleda Zia is a convict; yet maximum arrangements have been made following the appeal of her relatives so that she faces no hassle to receive treatment at home.
The court arranged this at the decision of prime minister and through legal process, he added.
Khaleda Zia has been receiving the treatment and she will have to appear before the court to go abroad for treatment, Asaduzzaman said adding, “We have no option open other than the court. Now the court is independent and it has given its observation. She will have to go to court again if the court gives any new observation .”
The BNP chief was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Friday midnight.
Replying to a query on attacks on police in various places of the country, the minister said if police are assaulted and they will not sit idle and police have not lost its moral.
