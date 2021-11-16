Khaleda seriously ill: Fakhrul

"We demand the government immediately allow her to receive treatment abroad. You (govt) please do it on humanitarian ground in line with her family's application," the BNP leader said.
Terming Khaleda a leader of democracy, he warned that the government will have to bear all the responsibilities if anything bad happens to her for not allowing her going abroad for treatment.
BNP arranged the event on the ground floor of its Nayapaltan central office seeking speedy recovery of Khaleda. Referring to a fresh application to the government by Khaleda's family for allowing her going abroad for treatment, Fakhrul said, "We've been repeatedly talking about the issue, but she's not given that scope."
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on Thursday urging the government to allow her going abroad for better treatment.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on Saturday six days after she had returned home from the hospital.