Khaleda seriously ill: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday demanded the government immediately allow their party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment on humanitarian ground as she is seriously ill, reports UNB.

"Khaleda Zia is so ill that I can't make you understand. For the first time, she sat in a chair from the bed at CCU of Evercare Hospital yesterday, Monday," he said.

Speaking at a doa mahfil, he also said physicians advised to send her abroad as there is no advanced centre in Bangladesh for treating Khaleda's critical diseases.