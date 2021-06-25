Khaleda subjected to ‘state repression’: BNP

Khaleda Zia has been subjected to “state repression,” alleged Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

He also said the life of the party chairperson is now at risk since the government has snatched her right to receive advanced treatment abroad, reports news agency UNB.

“Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned in completely false and fabricated cases, and she has been subjected to state repression. Her life is now at risk for lack of proper treatment in prison, and her right to receive such treatment has also been snatched,” he said.