Khaleda suffered from haemorrhaging again but better now: Mirza Fakhrul

Fakhrul said he wanted to know from the physicians what actually happened to the BNP chief. “They replied Madam suffered from, what we all had feared, haemorrhaging again. By the grace of Allah, the physicians could overcome the crisis as they did it thrice earlier through their tireless efforts.”
As part of its countrywide programme, de facto opposition BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) organised the rally in front of its Naya Paltan central office in the capital demanding Khaleda be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.
Fakhrul also said Zahid informed him this (Tuesday) morning that the BNP chief is now better than before. “But the physicians think the sign is not good at all. Because, they’ve clearly said there’s no treatment here in Bangladesh for the diseases she has been suffering from.”
He said the physicians told them that the BNP chief must be sent abroad without further delay for her proper treatment.
Stating that Khaleda Zia has been fighting for life, the BNP secretary general bemoaned that a minister of the government said what the physicians narrated about Khaleda’s health condition at a press conference was taught by the BNP.
Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies joined the rally.
Similar rallies were held in eight other divisional cities to mount pressure on the government to let Khaleda go abroad for advanced treatment.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for various health complications since 13 November.
Her medical board members on Sunday said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
They also said Khaleda underwent bleeding thrice and the third time the bleeding was severe, impairing her liver function.
On behalf of her family, Khaleda’s younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
Law minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia’s appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.