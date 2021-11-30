Khaleda suffered from haemorrhaging again but better now: Mirza Fakhrul

Fakhrul said he wanted to know from the physicians what actually happened to the BNP chief. “They replied Madam suffered from, what we all had feared, haemorrhaging again. By the grace of Allah, the physicians could overcome the crisis as they did it thrice earlier through their tireless efforts.”

As part of its countrywide programme, de facto opposition BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) organised the rally in front of its Naya Paltan central office in the capital demanding Khaleda be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fakhrul also said Zahid informed him this (Tuesday) morning that the BNP chief is now better than before. “But the physicians think the sign is not good at all. Because, they’ve clearly said there’s no treatment here in Bangladesh for the diseases she has been suffering from.”

He said the physicians told them that the BNP chief must be sent abroad without further delay for her proper treatment.