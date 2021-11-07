Khaleda Zia to be discharged from hospital today

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 12 October. The BNP chief, according to her personal physicians, had been suffering from fever for several days. She had recovered from the fever but was taken for health check-ups following various complications. After running several tests, physicians advised her to take admission at the hospital.
Physicians also ran a biopsy test on her later and said Khaleda Zia’s health condition is stable.
Khaleda Zia has long been suffering various health complications including arteritis, diabetes as well as kidney, dental and eye problems. She also contracted coronavirus last April and recovered from Covid receiving treatment at home.
After that, the BNP chief developed further health complications and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April. She was also shifted to the incentive care unit (ICU) following respiratory problems. Khaleda Zia was discharged from the hospital on 19 June. She received the both doses of Covid vaccines at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in the capital’s Mohakhali.
The BNP chief was jailed on graft charges on 8 February 2018. As Covid-19 broke out, the government released Khaleda suspending her sentences. Though the suspension of Khaleda Zia’s sentences has been extended for four times so far, BNP leaders termed the release as “house arrest” and her family and party leaders have been demanding better treatment for Khaleda abroad.