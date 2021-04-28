Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, infected with coronavirus, has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city on Tuesday night.

She was taken to the hospital for some medical checkups including CT Scan at 10 in the night.

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo, “She (Khaleda) has been admitted to the hospital. She is under observation of physician Shahabuddin Ahmed.”

The next decision would be taken after analysing her test reports on Wednesday, he added.