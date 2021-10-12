Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital

The BNP chairperson was taken to hospital on Tuesday as her temperature had been fluctuating for a few days.
Khaleda Zia arrived at hospital by her own car at around 3:30pm, and was taken in a wheelchair to the physicians.
Before Khaleda Zia started out for the hospital, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met her at the Gulshan residence at noon.
BNP Dhaka Mohanagar North committee convener Amanullah Aman, South convener Abdus Salam, party leader Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam, general secretary Sultan Salauddin, Swechchhasebak Dal general secretary Abdul Kader Bhuiyan and Mohila Dal general secretary Sultana Ahmed, among others, are now with Khaleda Zia at the hospital.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications including arthritis, diabetes, toothache and eye problems.
She tested positive for coronavirus in April. Although she recovered from corovnavirus, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital with various other health complications on 27 April. At one stage, she was shifted to the CCU. She remained in CCU for about two months. She returned home on 19 June.
Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia took received her Covid jab at Sheikh Rasel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital. She took the first dose on 19 July and second dose on 18 August.
The BNP chairperson was sent to the jail after she was convicted in a corruption case on 8 February 2018. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government released her on certain conditions on 25 March 2020. Her release was extended four times. BNP leaders, however, term her release on condition as 'house arrest'.