Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital after her health check-up.

She was admitted at around 4:00pm after a health check under a medical board headed by specialist Shahabuddin Talukdar.

Quoting BNP vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the chairperson's media wing Shamsuddin Didar made the disclosure.

The physicians, however, did not disclose details of Khaleda Zia's health complications for which she was admitted to hospital.