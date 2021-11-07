Khaleda Zia discharged from hospital

"Physicians discharged Madam (Khaleda) from the hospital as her condition improved," the BNP chief's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.
On 12 October, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health problems.
On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.
The BNP chief has been undergoing treatment under a medical board formed earlier. Her physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.
On 27 April, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections.
She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.