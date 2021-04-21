Khaleda Zia doing better as her fever subsides: Physician

“Her breathing and oxygen saturation level are very good. Her taste in food is the same as before. She told us she’s now feeling better,” he added.

Professor AZM Zahid Hossain and Al Mamun entered Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan house around 9:30 pm and stayed there for nearly two hours.

Zahid said the medical board will take a decision about her next course of treatment on completion of her 14th days of infection after conducting some tests.

He said the BNP chief urged all to pray for her speedy recovery.

Khaleda Zia underwent the Covid-19 test last week as eight other people at her residence were infected with the virus and her report came out positive.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year. Later, the government extended her release order twice.