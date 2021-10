BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city, is now fine, reports UNB.

"I visited madam (Khaleda) at the hospital yesterday (Thursday). By the grace of Allah, she's now doing well," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while unveiling the cover of a book written by BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandakar at the National Press Club.