Khaleda Zia fighting for life: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia is fighting for life with critical ailments, reports UNB.

"Our leader Begum Khaleda Zia is in a fight between life and death. Physicians at Evercare Hospital are making their best efforts to treat her. She has been suffering from multiple diseases," he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, Fakhrul also said the BNP chief's ailment has reached such a stage that it is extremely essential for her to receive treatment abroad immediately. "Physicians are saying she'll recover if she is sent abroad."