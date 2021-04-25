Khaleda Zia found positive in second Covid-19 test

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s second Covid-19 test report came out positive on Saturday, said her personal medical team member and BNP vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, reports UNB.

“Madam (Khaleda) underwent the fresh coronavirus test this afternoon (Saturday). She tested positive for the virus as we received her report at night,” he said after visiting the BNP chief at her Gulshan residence.

Zahid, however, said the BNP chairperson’s health condition is fine. “Madam is now doing well. She has no visible symptom of Covid-19.”

He said Khaleda will undergo a further Covid test four-five days later.