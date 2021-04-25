Khaleda Zia found positive in second Covid-19 test

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s second Covid-19 test report came out positive on Saturday, said her personal medical team member and BNP vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, reports UNB.
“Madam (Khaleda) underwent the fresh coronavirus test this afternoon (Saturday). She tested positive for the virus as we received her report at night,” he said after visiting the BNP chief at her Gulshan residence.
Zahid, however, said the BNP chairperson’s health condition is fine. “Madam is now doing well. She has no visible symptom of Covid-19.”
He said Khaleda will undergo a further Covid test four-five days later.
It may be noted that since the three-time former prime minister first tested positive for the virus on 10 April, Saturday’s test result was expected to be absolutely normal. Khaleda Zia has shown very strong immune response that has prevented almost all the complications associated with Covid-19 from being reported in her.
The physician said they will keep Khaleda Zia under close observation though she has no complication relating to the virus.
He said eight other people who were infected with the virus at Khaleda’s residence also underwent the test today (Saturday) and five of them tested negative while the rest three positive for the virus.
Zahid said the health conditions of all of them are stable.
Earlier in the day, Khaleda’s personal physician Mohammad Al Mamun said the BNP chief underwent a fresh Covid-19 test today (Saturday) to know whether she has recovered as she has been doing well with no visible symptoms.
Talking to news agency UNB, Mamun said Khaleda’s medical team will make a decision about her next course of treatment once they receive her Covid-19 test report.
“We first arranged the test for eight others who were infected with the virus at Khaleda’s residence in the morning, and then for Madam in the afternoon,” he said.
Zahid said Khaleda’s body temperature is normal. “Her breathing and oxygen saturation level are good.”