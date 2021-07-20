Khaleda Zia gets Moderna jab

She got an SMS to take the first dose of Covid vaccine as she registered online through a government-approved app, ‘Surokkha’, 10 days back.
“Madam received an SMS as a formality to take the first dose of the Covid vaccine,” said her medical team member and BNP vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB on Sunday.
On 11 April, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.
A 10-member medical board, headed by professor Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.
On 19 June Khaleda Zia returned home from the hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.