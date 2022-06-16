Khaleda Zia: HC grants permanent bail in two cases

The court had issued the rule on 18 June in 2019, granting an interim bail of six months to Khaleda Zia in the two cases.

The rule also asked the lawyers to explain as to why she will not be granted a permanent bail. However, the interim bail was extended later in phases.

The rule was placed before the court for hearing on Thursday. Lawyers Kaisar Kamal and AHM Kamruzzaman argued for the BNP chief while deputy attorney general Md Sarwar Hossain represented the state.