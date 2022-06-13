Politics

'Khaleda Zia is still under close observation'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment in hospital is still under close observation. Her condition is stable, confirmed Shairul Kabir Khan on Monday evening, a member of BNP media wing. ­

Shairul Kabir said the medical board formed to treat the former prime minister met on Monday evening as the 72-hour close observation started at 2:00pm on Saturday will end on Tuesday afternoon.

Following this, the physicians will brief the media about her health condition.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after she suddenly fell ill on 10 June. She last went to the hospital on 6 April for health check-ups.

Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

The 76-year-old was last admitted to Evercare on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 1 February, Khaleda Zia returned home after an 81-day stay at the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by liver cirrhosis.

