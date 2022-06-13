'Khaleda Zia is still under close observation'

Following this, the physicians will brief the media about her health condition.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after she suddenly fell ill on 10 June. She last went to the hospital on 6 April for health check-ups.
Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.
The 76-year-old was last admitted to Evercare on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 1 February, Khaleda Zia returned home after an 81-day stay at the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by liver cirrhosis.