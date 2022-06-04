Khaleda Zia may be invited too at inaugural ceremony: Qauder

Obiadul Quader made the remarks while replying to queries from newspersons after attending an event “Graduation of women driver: A step toward road safety” oganised by BRAC at its head office in the capital’s Mohakhali on Saturday.
The Awami League general secretary said Bangladesh country director of the World Bank will be invited at the inaugural ceremony too. The World Bank had backtracked from the Padma bridge project bringing an allegation of corruption to the fore.
Speaking about the next general election, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP is a big party and we want BNP joins in the national polls. If BNP wants a change in power, it must participate in election. And if they think they will not join the polls and will follow the paths of killings and violence, and they will seize the power through conspiracy by threatening to kill Sheikh Hasina; then their dream will turn into a nightmare.”
Criticising the BNP, Obaidul Qauder said BNP has been threatening to kill Sheikh Hasina at home and aboard. He urged the BNP secretary general to restrain those who are saying the tragedy of 15 August will be repeated. Or else, it will have a terrible consequence, he observed.
Prior to this, Obaidul Quader addressed the post- training certificate distribution ceremony for women drivers as chief guest. He said women's driving is safe.
He urged all to give priority in recruiting women drivers.
Presided over by BRAC executive director Asif Saleh, World Bank's country director for Bangladesh Mercy Miyang Tembon, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation chairman Tajul Islam were present.
Obaidul Quader also distributed certificates among the women who received training at BRAC Driving School.