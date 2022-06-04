Khaleda Zia may be invited too at inaugural ceremony: Qauder

Road transport and bridges minister Obiadul Quader has said all political parties including BNP will be invited at the inaugural ceremony of Padma Bridge.

When asked whether BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will get an invitation if her party is invited, Obaidul Qauder said, “We will of course send an invitation but she is a convict. Yet, she should receive an invitation as the BNP chairperson and we will follow the procedures.”