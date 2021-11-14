Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU

The 76-year-old BNP chief was admitted to the hospital as per the advice of the medical board formed earlier for her treatment, said AZM Zahid Hossain.
He said Khaleda underwent some medical tests at the hospital.
It is for the third time that the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.
Earlier, on 12 October, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.
She got back home on 7 November from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.
On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.
Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with novel coronavirus infections on 27 April this year. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.