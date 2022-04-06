Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for health check-ups afternoon

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.
She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
On 1 February, she returned home after an 81-day stay in the hospital as she was suffering from internal hemorrhage caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.
Khaleda Zia was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.