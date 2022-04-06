Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for health check-ups afternoon

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia will go to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon for health check-ups, reports UNB.

“Madam [Khaleda] is scheduled to go to Evercare Hospital around 3:00pm today (Wednesday) for health check-ups as per the advice of her medical board,” Sayrul Kabir Khan, the BNP chief’s media wing member, told the news agency.