Khaleda Zia's biopsy report received, undergoing treatment

Staff Correspondent
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment in accordance with her biopsy report.

The former prime minister is now in ICU at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

A BNP source said Khaleda Zia is stable and is being treated following the results of her various tests.

Khaleda Zia underwent surgery on 25 October.

On the day, BNP chairperson's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told media, "Khaleda Zia has a small lump on her body. She needs to undergo biopsy to know the nature of origin of this lump. So she went under an operation for biopsy."

After Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital, her son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Shiti Rahman arrived from UK to look after her mother-in-law. Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko died in 2015.

Khaldea Zia contracted coronavirus in April of the current year. He was admitted to hospital with post-Covid complications for about a month since 6 May.

