Khaleda Zia’s health checkup to continue till Monday

The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital city, is stable. Her health checkup will continue till Monday, said AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the team of her personal physicians.
Speaking over mobile phone on Friday afternoon, Zahid Hossain said that she will undergo tests today, Friday, and also on Saturday. The tests may continue on up till Sunday or Monday, he added. Certain new medications have been added to the medications she had been taking previously.
Zahid Hossain did not specify any exact date of when Khaleda Zia would return home. He said that it depended on the decision of the physicians. They would decide upon the matter once her tests were complete.
Khaleda Zia, who was suffering from coronavirus, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Tuesday. She was tested for Covid on 10 April and on 11 April the results were positive. She tested against on 25 April and the results were positive again.
Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment in the non-Covid zone of Evercare Hospital. One of Khaleda Zia’s personal physicians, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that scientifically speaking, if a coronavirus patient shows no symptoms of the virus two weeks after being affected, then the patient is no longer considered to be Covid positive.