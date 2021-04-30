Khaleda Zia’s health checkup to continue till Monday

The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital city, is stable. Her health checkup will continue till Monday, said AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the team of her personal physicians.

Speaking over mobile phone on Friday afternoon, Zahid Hossain said that she will undergo tests today, Friday, and also on Saturday. The tests may continue on up till Sunday or Monday, he added. Certain new medications have been added to the medications she had been taking previously.

Zahid Hossain did not specify any exact date of when Khaleda Zia would return home. He said that it depended on the decision of the physicians. They would decide upon the matter once her tests were complete.