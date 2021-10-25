Khaleda Zia's health in poor state, Koko's wife arrives

Meanwhile, the widow of Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, Sharmila Rahman, arrived from the UK on Sunday to see her ailing mother-in-law. She went straight from the airport to Evercare Hospital in the capital city where Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment. She has remained at the hospital till now.

Khaleda Zia's elder sister Selima Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said she had read in the newspapers that Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman had come to Dhaka. She had not spoken to her or been in contact with her as yet.

Selima Islam told Prothom Alo today, Monday, that Khaleda Zia's health condition is not good. She gets fever, has kidney problems and her sugar level is not coming under control. She has other health complications as well. "We are repeatedly telling the government that we want to send her abroad, but the government refuses to agree," she said, adding, "Her treatment is not possible here, she has to be taken abroad," Selima Islam added.