Khaleda Zia's health in poor state, Koko's wife arrives

Meanwhile, the widow of Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, Sharmila Rahman, arrived from the UK on Sunday to see her ailing mother-in-law. She went straight from the airport to Evercare Hospital in the capital city where Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment. She has remained at the hospital till now.
Khaleda Zia's elder sister Selima Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said she had read in the newspapers that Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman had come to Dhaka. She had not spoken to her or been in contact with her as yet.
Selima Islam told Prothom Alo today, Monday, that Khaleda Zia's health condition is not good. She gets fever, has kidney problems and her sugar level is not coming under control. She has other health complications as well. "We are repeatedly telling the government that we want to send her abroad, but the government refuses to agree," she said, adding, "Her treatment is not possible here, she has to be taken abroad," Selima Islam added.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city on 12 October. Her temperature had started fluctuating a few days before that. Over the last two weeks after getting admission to hospital, Khaleda Zia has undergone several tests. Neither her family nor the party has spoken to the media in this regard. The physicians are not speaking either. One of the physicians told Prothom Alo that they have been asked from a high level in the party not to speak in this regard.
Khaleda Zia has long being suffering from arthritis, diabetes, as well as dental and eye problems. In April this year she contracted coronavirus. She recovered while under treatment at home, but as other health complications cropped up, she was admitted on 27 April to Evercare Hospital. When she developed health problems, she was placed in the coronary care unit (CCU) and remained there for almost two months. She returned home on 19 June.
In the meantime, Khaleda Zia visited the Sheikh Rasel National Gastroliver Institute in Mohakhali twice, for two doses of the Covid vaccine. She received her first jab on 19 July and the second on 18 August. However, her temperature had been fluctuating at home for a few days.
Khaleda Zia was sent to jail on 8 February 2018 in a corruption case. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, on 25 March last year she was given temporary release on certain conditions. The term of her release has been extended four times so far.
Khaleda Zia's family has appealed to the government for her to be sent abroad for medical treatment, but the government has not responded.