Khaleda Zia’s release to be extended by another 6 months

The law ministry has recommended that the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s prison sentence be extended by another 6 months. However, she will not be permitted to go abroad during this period.
Law minister Anisul Huq, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said Khaleda Zia will not be able to leave the country during this time. She will undergo medical treatment in the country, at home. This six-month release will come into effect from 25 September, on this condition.
Earlier, on March 25 Khaleda Zia had been released on executive order and the term of that release ends on 24 September. Khaleda Zia’s family had applied for an extension of the suspension of her sentence and the government has taken this decision accordingly.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they had not been informed about the matter officially. He said he would comment after the government made an official statement in this regard.