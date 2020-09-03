Khaleda Zia’s release to be extended by another 6 months

The law ministry has recommended that the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s prison sentence be extended by another 6 months. However, she will not be permitted to go abroad during this period.

Law minister Anisul Huq, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said Khaleda Zia will not be able to leave the country during this time. She will undergo medical treatment in the country, at home. This six-month release will come into effect from 25 September, on this condition.