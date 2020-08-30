Khaleda Zia’s return to politics uncertain

BNP’s leaders and activists want to see Khaleda Zia active in politics once again. But this is not likely to happen any time soon. Her return to politics is uncertain due to her health condition, legal complications as well as other circumstances.
Neither does the government want to give the BNP chairperson any scope to return to active politics. This was decided at the time of suspending her prison sentence for six-months through an executive order on 25 March. The order does not directly say that she cannot take up active politics, but this was one of the behind-the-scene conditions of parole. Another condition was that she could not leave the country, even for medical treatment. She has been following all the conditions.
Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have said that Khaleda Zia is inactive in politics due to her health problems. They fear that if she becomes active in politics, she will be sent back to jail. That is why the party leaders have been very cautious in this regard for the past five months.
Five months have passed since her conditional release which expires on 24 September. On behalf of her family, her brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the home ministry last week for her permanent release. The application has been sent on to the law ministry for opinion in this regard.
The application has sought for a relaxation of the condition barring Khaleda Zia from leaving the country so that she may go abroad for medical treatment. She was unable to receive proper medical treatment at home due to the coronavirus situation.
The 75-year-old Khaleda Zia, for quite a few years has been suffering from diabetes, arthritis, eye problems and other ailments. Her family feels she urgently needs better medical attention.
There are reportedly differences within the government over whether or not to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad. They are weighing the political odds in this regard. If Khaleda Zia can assure them that she will keep her distance from politics, then they may allow her to go. However, there is no guarantee that this assurance will remain intact once she goes abroad. And that will no longer be in the government’s control.
BNP leaders and workers say that Khaleda Zia is the party’s main strength. She is the symbol of the party and the nationalist spirit. However, her two years of silence due to imprisonment and conditional release, has concerned the party men. As it is, due to court injunction, the media cannot publish news or statements of the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, now exiled in London. Now if Khaleda Zia is also kept at a distance in this manner, then the future of party will be uncertain.
Several top ranking leaders of BNP have said that any authoritarian government aims at repressing the main leader of the major opposition. They try to ensure that such popular leaders are kept away from the public. This is what has happened in the case of Tarique Rahman and Khaleda Zia. They only decided to release Khaleda Zia at a time when the coronavirus pandemic prevailed.
The party leadership is also in a dilemma over the moves being made by Khaleda Zia’s family as they are unclear of what is actually being done. And they have nothing to say because they failed to put pressure on the government, legally or through any political movement, to free Khaleda Zia.
Another dilemma in the party is about Tarique Rahman’s leadership. There is a general idea that the senior leaders are more comfortable to work with Khaleda Zia. But in Khaleda Zia’s absence from politics, Tarique Rahman is becoming the party’s main leader. And the leaders have to accept this.
Speaking on this matter to Prothom Alo, BNP vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo said, it is not that everyone is happy with everything. But the fact remains that Tarique has managed to keep the party together. Everyone thought the party would break up in the chairperson’s absence, but it did not. That goes to his credit.
Former prime minister Khaleda was sent to jail on 8 February 2018 on charges of corruption in the Zia Orphanage Trust case. Other than the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases, Khaleda Zia faces 34 more cases, most of which were filed during the military-backed caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008.
Since 25 March this year, released on a suspended sentence, Khaleda Zia has been staying at a rented house in Gulshan of the capital city. She is taken care of by her family and personal physician. Other than BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, she hardly meets any other leaders.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that the party leaders and activists want to see Khaleda Zia in politics. But she is imprisoned on one hand, and unwell on the other.
He said, however, her absence from politics has not had a negative impact on the party leaders and activists. On the contrary, it has increased their love for her.