Khaleda Zia’s return to politics uncertain

BNP’s leaders and activists want to see Khaleda Zia active in politics once again. But this is not likely to happen any time soon. Her return to politics is uncertain due to her health condition, legal complications as well as other circumstances.

Neither does the government want to give the BNP chairperson any scope to return to active politics. This was decided at the time of suspending her prison sentence for six-months through an executive order on 25 March. The order does not directly say that she cannot take up active politics, but this was one of the behind-the-scene conditions of parole. Another condition was that she could not leave the country, even for medical treatment. She has been following all the conditions.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have said that Khaleda Zia is inactive in politics due to her health problems. They fear that if she becomes active in politics, she will be sent back to jail. That is why the party leaders have been very cautious in this regard for the past five months.

Five months have passed since her conditional release which expires on 24 September. On behalf of her family, her brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the home ministry last week for her permanent release. The application has been sent on to the law ministry for opinion in this regard.