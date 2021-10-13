Khaleda Zia's treatment not possible in the country: Fakhrul

The BNP leader alleged the government is not allowing Khaleda Zia to take better treatment abroad.

He said, "The BNP chairperson has been languishing in jail for three years although her case is bailable. She could not receive any treatment during this period."

Pointing finger to the Awami League, the BNP secretary general said the government sent Khaleda Zia to jail fearing her popularity. If Khaleda Zia is released, the Awami League will be at a helpless situation, he added.