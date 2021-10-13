Khaleda Zia's treatment not possible in the country: Fakhrul

The BNP leader alleged the government is not allowing Khaleda Zia to take better treatment abroad.
He said, "The BNP chairperson has been languishing in jail for three years although her case is bailable. She could not receive any treatment during this period."
Pointing finger to the Awami League, the BNP secretary general said the government sent Khaleda Zia to jail fearing her popularity. If Khaleda Zia is released, the Awami League will be at a helpless situation, he added.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital at around 4:00pm on Tuesday after health check-ups under a medical board headed by specialist physician Shahabuddin Talukdar.
The physicians, however, did not disclose details of Khaleda Zia's health complications for which she was admitted to hospital.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications including arthritis, diabetes, toothache and eye problems. She tested positive for coronavirus in April.
Although she recovered from corovnavirus, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital with various other health complications on 27 April. At one stage, she was shifted to the CCU. She remained in CCU for about two months. She returned home on 19 June.