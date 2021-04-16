Khaleda’s CT scan report largely good: Physician

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with novel coronavirus, has a very nominal lung infection, said her physician and party vice-chairman AZM Zahid after receiving her provisional HRCT scan report, reports UNB.

Talking to reporters at Evercare Hospital in the capital city, where the BNP chief underwent the high-resolution CT (HRCT) test on Thursday, he said the BNP chief’s medical board decided to perform the test to know the exact condition of her chest.

“We’ve already received a provisional report of the test. The report findings suggest her (lung) infection is very nominal. It’s not even at the mild stage. The report is very good,” Zahid said.

He also said that now the medical board members will add any new medicine, if it is necessary, after discussions. “We need to monitor her condition round-the-clock as we can’t predict how coronavirus will behave tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”