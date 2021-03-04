Khaleda’s sentence waiver plea at law ministry: Home minister

An application seeking waiver of Khaleda Zia's punishment and extending the stay on her sentence has been sent to the law ministry, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Thursday, reports UNB.

It will be sent back to the home ministry after getting opinion from the law ministry before it is forwarded to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he told journalist at the secretariat.

"Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskandar filed the appeal on Tuesday seeking extension on the stay of his sister's sentence where he also urged to waive her punishment," the minister said.