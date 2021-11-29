Khaleda’s treatment abroad: BNP to hold rallies on Tuesday

BNP will stage rallies in all divisional cities, including the capital, of the country on Tuesday demanding medical care of its ailing chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad.

In Dhaka, the rally will begin in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office at 1:00pm, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said they have received verbal permission from police to arrange the rally at Nayapaltan.