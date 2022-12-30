BNP has brought statement-makers and diplomats to the fray: Obaidul Quader

BNP has brought diplomats, statement-makers to the fray in their favour, said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

"The statement-makers are supporting killings, repression, looting, money laundering and Tarique Zia's degenerate politics. They are complaining to the embassies, but no one can place them in power except the people," he said.

Obaidul Quader was speaking as chief guest on Friday at a rally held in front of the Shyamoli Square shopping mall in the capital. Dhaka city north Awami League arranged this rally in view of BNP's mass procession in Dhaka.

The Awami League general secretary said, BNP has brought the diplomats into the field. They want Mirza Fakhrul to be released, claiming that he is unwell. Statement-makers, and intellectuals are so concerned about him. Did you all issue statements, express your concern on 15 August, when the four national leaders were killed, about the 21 August grenade attack, the killing of Shah AMS Kibria and Ahsanullah Master? We are making statements in favour of arson and violence.