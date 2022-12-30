BNP has brought statement-makers and diplomats to the fray: Obaidul Quader

Referring to BNP's state-repair outline, Obaidul Quader said, BNP has destroyed the state. It has destroyed democracy. It has killed the spirit of the liberation war and the ideals of independence. BNP practices degenerate politics. They cannot repair the state, they can destroy it.
Saying that BNP has nothing but lies and lamenting, Obaidul Quader said, "BNP never had any mega project. BNP bows its head in shame to see Padma Bridge and the metro rail. Aren't you ashamed to use Padma Bridge to travel to Khulna in just three hours to hold your rally? BNP is pained that they couldn't do it, but Sheikh Hasina could."
BNP leaders are losing their tempers because they have lost in the elections, said the Awami League general secretary. He said, "Don't be angry. The people will usher Sheikh Hasina in for the fourth time in the coming election. BNP will just watch and sigh. BNP will have nothing but dismay and deep sighs."
Referring to the next national election as the final game, Obaidul Quader said, "This game is not a fight, it is the game of politics. The people will show BNP the red card and say, no, no, no, we do not want BNP. They complain to the embassies, but no one can put them in power other than the people. They have jumped around a lot, gone to extremes, we will not let them go. We will give them a befitting reply."
In response to BNP's mass processions, Dhaka city north Awami League held rallies in seven places and Dhaka city south Awami League in two places, in addition to taking position around the city. After the Jumma prayers, leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated bodies took out processions and gathered in front of the Shaymoli shopping mall. The gathering went up to Mirpur Road. Before Obaidul Quader's speech at 3:45 in the afternoon, vehicle movement was blocked on the road due to the crowd of the leaders and activists.
Obaidul Quader said, "Today Dhaka is a city of processions. Dhaka is in Awami League's control. We are ready against Hawa Bhaban corruption. We are ready against militancy. We are ready against terrorism. Anti-independence looters must be stopped."
Awami League central and city leaders spoke at the rally chaired by Mohammedpur thana Awami League president Abdus Sattar.