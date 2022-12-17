BNP always cheats people: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP always cheats the people of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

In response to the journalists' query over the statement of BNP leaders that 'Awami League has cheated the people of the country', AL general secretary said: "We have constructed the Padma Bridge, metro rail, many road and bridges and inaugurated 100 bridges in one day. Metrorail will be inaugurated on 28 December."

"Then, when did we cheat? Not Awami League, BNP always cheats with the nation," he added.