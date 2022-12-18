By-elections to five constituencies 1 February

Whether CC cameras will be installed at the voting centres or not will be informed later, he added.

As per the election schedule, the last date of submitting nomination papers is 5 January and those will be sorted on 8 January. The last date of withdrawal of the nomination paper is 15 January.

The date of voting for reserved women’s seat no. 50 will be announced after the completion of by-elections in the five constituencies, EC secretary added.