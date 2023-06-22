Two factors behind the scene of Jamaat’s return

On 10 June, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally in Dhaka with the permission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), giving rise to numerous discussions and debate. After facing strict restrictions for over a decade, the return of Jamaat to the political scene has sparked discussions within the political arena. The government's decision to allow the party to hold the rally has prompted questions about a potential ‘compromise’. Additionally, there are debates surrounding the rally, with some suggesting it could be an ‘outcome’ of the US visa policy.

Jamaat claims that their resurgence is a consequence of the new US visa policy. On the government's side, there have been varying statements from five ministers and leaders, including the home minister, law minister, and information minister. Notably, the statement of agriculture minister and Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak holds particular significance. He stated that Jamaat's permission to hold a rally was granted "due to a political decision."

The resurrection of Jamaat has given rise to speculations regarding the government's "political decision" and the visa policy of the United States as potential reasons behind it.