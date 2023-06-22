Two factors behind the scene of Jamaat’s return

On 10 June, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally in Dhaka with the permission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), giving rise to numerous discussions and debate. After facing strict restrictions for over a decade, the return of Jamaat to the political scene has sparked discussions within the political arena. The government's decision to allow the party to hold the rally has prompted questions about a potential ‘compromise’. Additionally, there are debates surrounding the rally, with some suggesting it could be an ‘outcome’ of the US visa policy.
Jamaat claims that their resurgence is a consequence of the new US visa policy. On the government's side, there have been varying statements from five ministers and leaders, including the home minister, law minister, and information minister. Notably, the statement of agriculture minister and Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak holds particular significance. He stated that Jamaat's permission to hold a rally was granted "due to a political decision."
The resurrection of Jamaat has given rise to speculations regarding the government's "political decision" and the visa policy of the United States as potential reasons behind it.
Observers have also noted that the government's permission for Jamaat to hold the rally is part of a calculated 'political strategy'. There could be two underlying objectives for the government in this decision. Firstly, it may aim to establish a ‘channel’ of communication between Jamaat and the government ahead of forthcoming national elections. Additionally, the impact of the US visa policy has been cited as a potential reason, facilitating Jamaat's ability to hold rallies so easily.
However, political activists and observers also said, that no matter what influence and strategy played as a driving force behind the permission rendered by the government or the administration to Jamaat, there is a political ulterior motive behind it. This motive also has different angles.
If the Jamaat shows it is interested in compromise with the government, then the permission for this gathering will serve as an ‘initiative’ to establish relations in the future. And if the Jamaat does not agree to enter into an understanding, the government will not face any harm either. Rather, the observers are seeing the gains of the ruling party in this too.
People concerned say that the process of shifting the Jatiya Party from the Institution of Engineers overnight and allowing the Jamaat to hold their rally has raised "suspicions" regarding the party. If the party is allowed to hold more programmes in the future, it will amplify the suspicions.
Additionally, the more Jamaat will organise and gather, the more the government likely portray it in a negative light. Meanwhile, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami has been employed by the BNP to orchestrate 'terrorist activities' and engage in 'arson-terrorism' throughout the country.
BNP leaders have not commented on the issue so far. However, the leaders of Gantantra Mancha, which is involved in the simultaneous movement with the BNP, see the government's ulterior motives behind this.
Zonayed Saki, a prominent leader of Gantantra Mancha and the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, told Prothom Alo that the government is attempting to associate the opposition political parties' movement against the government with Jamaat in order to tarnish their image. According to Saki, as part of this strategy, the government has permitted Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally in Dhaka after a considerable period of time.
Many has been speculating whether Jamaat took the initiative to hold the rally after the visa policy imposed by the United States, or was it preparing the programme prior to that.
According to reliable sources within Jamaat, the party has been actively seeking an opportunity to reintegrate into the political landscape since the BNP terminated the 20-party alliance in December last year. The new visa policy has presented them with that opportunity. Even without the influence of the visa policy, Jamaat would have taken the risk of organising public gatherings.
A party leader said that the election is around the corner and BNP has been deliberately avoiding any association with Jamaat. The breakup of the 20-party alliance and the formation of a new alliance by the BNP were strategic moves to distance themselves from Jamaat, resulting in Jamaat's marginalisation in political discussions.
In contrast, Jamaat has been absent from public politics and organisational activities for around 14 years due to government and administrative pressure. Party offices have remained closed since 2011, allowing others to exploit this prolonged absence and seize opportunities. Notably, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, led by Charmonai pir, has capitalised on this situation.
Many Jamaat leaders believe that Islami Andolan's recent growth in support and votes among the Islamist-minded population is a direct consequence of Jamaat's absence from the political arena. Considering these factors, the top leadership of Jamaat made a decision on principle a few months ago to resume public activities and reopen closed party offices, at any cost. In this regard, the US visa policy is seen as a fortunate development, providing a favourable opportunity for Jamaat's resurgence.
In order to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh, the United States announced a new visa policy for Bangladeshis on 24 May. This visa policy states that persons involved in or responsible for obstructing or undermining the democratic electoral process in Bangladesh will not be granted a US visa. Acts that would be considered an obstruction of the democratic electoral process include vote rigging, intimidating voters, violent interference with the exercise of the right to freedom of gatherings and peaceful assembly. Jamaat took this as an opportunity.
However, a leader of the party said that the Jamaat had prepared to hold the rally without permission. This information also reached the leaders of Awami League through intelligence agencies. This also influenced the government's decision to grant permission. As a result, the Jatiya Party was shifted to the Diploma Engineers Institution overnight and Jamaat was allowed to hold a rally at the Engineers Institution in Ramna.
The question has arisen, why was Jamaat given permission for Engineers Institution in Ramna instead of the Diploma Engineers Institution in Kakrail? The observation of Jamaat in this regard is that, although the government agreed to the permission, they did not want the rally to be held in an open place or in a large scale. That is why they gave permission to hold the rally in Engineers Institution in Ramna. Some of the leaders of the party think that this was a strategy to keep the Jamaat leaders and workers under control.
Two days following the rally, Abdul Halim, the Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami, remarked, "The government has run out of strategy and has been compelled to grant permission to Jamaat due to the prevailing circumstances. In this regard, there might be a strategy on the part of the government. Speculations are circulating about whether Jamaat is a component of that strategy or not. Only time will reveal the truth."
The question arises whether there was any communication between Jamaat and the government prior to the rally. On this matter, several responsible leaders of the party have made statements at various times. They suggest that certain high-ranking Jamaat leaders have had or currently maintain regular contact with two influential government ministers. According to sources, some party leaders recently travelled abroad for medical treatment, while others went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia. A Jamaat leader mentioned that during a meeting with a minister a few months ago, there were informal discussions on politics and upcoming elections. However, Jamaat's Naib-e-Ameer, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, stated that the party will not participate in any elections under the current government without the formation of a caretaker government.
Before the 2014 parliamentary elections, Jamaat-e-Islami's registration was cancelled by the Election Commission (EC). During the tenure of this government, the party's top leaders including Ameer Matiur Rahman Nizami and Secretary General Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in 1971. The leaders also spoke about these issues in the10 June rally.
Matiur Rahman Akand, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami's central executive council, revealed that over the past 14 years, 246 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its youth wing, Chhatra Shibir, have been killed. Additionally, 91,246 leaders, activists, and supporters have been arrested, detained, and subjected to torture. As many as 5,204 individuals have been left disabled due to shootings and physical abuse. These grim statistics resurface whenever discussions arise regarding any form of contact with the government ahead of the elections.
Shafiqul Islam (Masud), a member of Jamaat's central working council and secretary of Jamaat Dhaka City South, categorically refuted any possibility of compromise with the government. As one of the highly discussed young leaders within the party, he informed Prothom Alo that opposition party members often face mistreatment.
He emphasized that as long as Jamaat continues to exist, there is no possibility of reconciliation with the Awami League, especially after the execution of Jamaat's Ameer Matiur Rahman Nizami and other leaders.
*The report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition in Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat