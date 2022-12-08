Rallied won't be allowed blocking roads: Quader

The AL general secretary said this in his inaugural speech as he was presiding over a joint meeting of AL and its associate organisations at the party's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is instigating conflicts centering the 10 December rally and engaged communal and militant forces in that.
They are out to carry out arson terrorism and on Wednesday, they executed their plot of killing people, he said, adding, "Arson terrorism and attacking the police have started. These are happening, which we feared".