Rallied won't be allowed blocking roads: Quader

Permissions will not be given any more for holding rallies blocking the roads and creating public sufferings, Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

"The venue for Dhaka south city Awami League rally was south gate of the Stadium on Friday. I asked them to hold the rally at Natyamancha. No more gatherings will be allowed on streets and blocking the roads and creating public sufferings. We will also not do so (hold rally)," he said.