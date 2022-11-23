Govt starts implementing old strategy of fictitious cases: Fakhrul

These cases will remain pending for months, and BNP men will keep going to court and jail. In the meantime, Awami League will finish their task, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said the ruling party adopts a new strategy during every election.
Claiming the government wants to divert people’s attention from BNP’s movement, he said escape of militancy is a new drama. These dramas are being orchestrated to divert attention from the movement that has begun and the demand that people has pressed, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said BNP will hold its Dhaka rally at Naya Paltan.
The Dhaka rally is the last of rallies that BNP held its other nine organisational divisions. BNP is yet to get permission to hold the rally on 10 December.
The BNP secretary general said, “We are making it clear that we have been holding rallies at Naya Paltan and we will obviously organise our rally at Naya Palan on 10 December.”
“So, I will urge the authorities concerned including Dhaka Metropolitan Police that make arrangement so that we can hold the rally without any hassle,” he added.
Mirza Fkharul said Awami League is an old political party and has become the biggest bankrupt party. Awami League has fought in the liberation war, but this party is now isolated from people because of its desire to stay in power and they do not understand the suffering of people now.
He further said when Awami League comes to power, famine takes place in the country because of corruption. Awami League has become a burden of nation, if we cannot remove this burden we all sink altogether.”
Nagorik Oikya leader Zahidur Rahman presented the keynote paper at the seminar with Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna in the chair.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna said Awami League has become bankrupt and they started a festival of hiking the essential commodities.
On waging movement with BNP, he said Ganatantra Mancha talked to BNP and they want to wage a movement together since their goals are similar.
Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator and Ganatantra Mancha leader Junaid Saki said the base of the country’s economy is now on the verge of collapse.