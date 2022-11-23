Govt starts implementing old strategy of fictitious cases: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said when elections near the government starts implementing a strategy of filing fictitious cases to suppress opposition parties and the ruling party will finish their task by keeping the opposition parties busy by filing cases.

This is an old game of Awami League that they would carry out incidents and BNP will face law suits for that, he said while addressing a seminar titled “Staging a drama of famine to hide bankruptcy, country is going to which direction” organised by Nagarik Oikya at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

He said, "The government has started again and 96 cases have already been filed making 4,500 identified and 10,000 unidentified accused.”