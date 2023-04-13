Sheikh Hasina alerts AL men against local, foreign plots

The prime minister vowed to work for continuing the pace of development confronting all the conspiracies.

She said they have been working for the welfare of the country and its people for three consecutive terms since 2009.

Due to the hard work of the AL government, she said, the poverty rate declined to 18.7 per cent in 2023 from 41 per cent in 2006 while the rate of extreme poor to 5.6 per cent from 25 per cent.

The prime minister said her government would mobilise the efforts further to decrease the poverty rate by two or three per cent more at the quickest possible time.

“There would be no extreme poor in Bangladesh,” she said, adding that her government is doing everything possible that include giving houses free of costs, reaching healthcare services to people’s doorsteps and increasing education rate for changing the lots of the countrymen.

The AL president also said the fate of the people changes once her party assumes power.