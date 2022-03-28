Left parties block Paltan intersection

Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said people have come out on streets in every corner of the country protesting at the reign of terror created by the government.
He said the hartal started at 6:00am and would continue till until 12 noon.
Ganosamhati Andolon’s convener Zonayed Saki alleged that police detained nine activists of the alliance as they brought out a rally in support of hartal in the city’s Mirpur area.
He also said that news of attacks on protesters is coming from different parts of the country.
The LDA called a half-day strike protesting against price hike of essential commodities and a possible hike in gas, power and water tariffs. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also extended their ‘moral support’ for the strike.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of student organisations affiliated with LDA have barricaded Shahbagh intersection, setting tires, roadside banners and posters on fire since the morning.
The protesters blocked all roads of the area at around 6:45am.