BCL forms probe body over Kushtia toll plaza attack

A two-member committee has been formed by the district Chhatra League in connection with the attack on six officials at the toll plaza of the Mas-Ud Rumi Bridge over collection of tolls on Friday, reports UNB.

Sourav Khan, vice-president of Kushtia district Chhatra League and joint general secretary Shakeel Ahmed Tushar are members of the committee.

It has been asked to submit a report within 72 hours, said a Bangladesh Chhatra League press release issued on Saturday night.

Earlier, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists roughed up six officials of Mas-Ud Rumi bridge toll plaza over collection of tolls on Friday, leaving all of them critically injured.