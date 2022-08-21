Politics

BCL forms probe body over Kushtia toll plaza attack

Chhatra League activists attacked the official at the toll plaza of Mas-Ud Rumi Bridge for asking tolls
A two-member committee has been formed by the district Chhatra League in connection with the attack on six officials at the toll plaza of the Mas-Ud Rumi Bridge over collection of tolls on Friday, reports UNB.

Sourav Khan, vice-president of Kushtia district Chhatra League and joint general secretary Shakeel Ahmed Tushar are members of the committee.

It has been asked to submit a report within 72 hours, said a Bangladesh Chhatra League press release issued on Saturday night.

Earlier, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists roughed up six officials of Mas-Ud Rumi bridge toll plaza over collection of tolls on Friday, leaving all of them critically injured.

The injured are receiving treatment at Kushtia General Hospital. A video of the incident that has gone viral showed some BCL activists also snatching away money from the toll plaza.

According to eyewitnesses, some leaders and activists of BCL’s Kumarkhali upazila unit were going to Kushtia Government College in Kushtia Sadar on 30-40 motorcycles to attend a programme.

“Once the motorcycles reached the west side of the Mas-Ud Rumi Bridge, one of our officials asked them to pay the toll. This angered the BCL activists which resulted into the beating,” said Shamim Ahmed, manager of the toll plaza’s contractor company Micro Dynamic.

“Our activists were in a hurry and toll officials were causing them more delay. At one point, an altercation ensued and they beat up some of our men,” said Challenge.

Officer In-charge (OC) of Kumarkhali police station Kamruzzaman Talukder termed the matter as trivial.

