BNP to march seeking one-point demand of govt resignation

BNP has declared one-point demand seeking the resignation of the Awami League government and primarily they would hold a march for two days in Dhaka and one day across the country.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement from a rally at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon.
He said they would hold a march programme in metropolitan cities including Dhaka and district levels. Their fall would be expedited through this march, he added.
March programmes will be held two days in Dhaka. The party will hold a march from 10:00am to 4:00pm from Gabtali to Jatrabari on 18 July. They would hold another march from 10:00am to 4:00pm from Abdullahpur to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka on 19 July.
Earlier, BNP leaders vowed to resist any elections under the current Awami League government, even if it requires shedding blood. There will be an election only after the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the BNP leaders added.
The BNP rally started at 2:00pm seeking resignation of the government.
Addressing the programme, Abdus Salam, convener of the BNP's Dhaka south city unit, said, “We are prepared to go to any lengths, even shedding blood, to prevent this election.”
The people no longer want the Awami League in power and this is why their rally could not gather a good number of participants, he claimed.
However, the reality does not favour his claim fully as the Awami League rally, which was taking place simultaneously on the south road of the national mosque, saw a considerable turnout.
BNP leader Abdus Salam further said, “Sheikh Hasina has turned a deaf ear to our calls for the past 14-15 years. Hence, she does not need to speak now.”
He warned the government officials who are still favouring the ruling party and urged them to discharge their duties as per law.
BNP vice-chairman Zainul Abedin also stood firm against any elections under the current government. He said, “An election will only be held if the prime minister resigns. Prime minister, you must step down.”
Barkat Ullah Bulu, another vice chairman of BNP, echoed the remarks and said the huge turnout at the BNP rally proved that the departure of the Awami League government is imminent.