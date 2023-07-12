BNP to march seeking one-point demand of govt resignation

BNP has declared one-point demand seeking the resignation of the Awami League government and primarily they would hold a march for two days in Dhaka and one day across the country.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement from a rally at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon.

He said they would hold a march programme in metropolitan cities including Dhaka and district levels. Their fall would be expedited through this march, he added.

March programmes will be held two days in Dhaka. The party will hold a march from 10:00am to 4:00pm from Gabtali to Jatrabari on 18 July. They would hold another march from 10:00am to 4:00pm from Abdullahpur to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka on 19 July.