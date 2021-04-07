Lockdown unproductive due to mismanagement: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 7 April alleged that the weeklong lockdown is only causing public sufferings instead of yielding any positive outcome to contain Covid transmission due to mismanagement, UNB reports.
"The reality is that neither lockdown nor the restrictions are being implemented at the field level due to mismanagement," said BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.
Speaking at a press conference at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan, he also said people remain at a high risk of coronavirus infection because of the government's contradictory moves.
The BNP leader also alleged that the government has enforced the lockdown without any prior preparation.
He said long traffic jams on roads and highways are the proof that the lockdown has been ineffective.
The BNP leader said the government's policy makers took a decision of enforcing a lockdown without proper planning as they do not need to think about earning breads.
Prince, also a BNP organising secretary, said the government's response to tackling the second wave of coronavirus is uncoordinated, unplanned, shortsighted and irrational as happened last year.
He also said, "Patients with corona infections are dying on the streets as they are running from one hospital to another for treatment."