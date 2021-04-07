Lockdown unproductive due to mismanagement: BNP

He said long traffic jams on roads and highways are the proof that the lockdown has been ineffective.

The BNP leader said the government's policy makers took a decision of enforcing a lockdown without proper planning as they do not need to think about earning breads.



Prince, also a BNP organising secretary, said the government's response to tackling the second wave of coronavirus is uncoordinated, unplanned, shortsighted and irrational as happened last year.



He also said, "Patients with corona infections are dying on the streets as they are running from one hospital to another for treatment."