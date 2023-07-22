BNP one-point demand: Grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July 

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has announced that his party will hold a grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July, to press home their one-point demand for the government’s resignation.
He made the announcement at a youth rally of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechhasebak Dal on Saturday afternoon.
While addressing the rally, the BNP secretary general accused the government of using fictitious cases to suppress the opposition and of resorting to intimidation to keep them away from the election.
He, however, stood firm in favour of their demand of a neutral election-time government, saying that no election will be held this time unless a non-partisan government is introduced.
He also vowed to settle the dispute over the polls-time government through street movements.
“Our only demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. A grand rally will be held in Dhaka on 27 July for the demand,” he said.
Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechhasebak Dal organised the rally, with the slogan ‘Desh Bachate Tarunyer Somabesh’.
The leaders and activists started turning up to the venue in groups in the morning, though the rally began at around 2:00 pm.