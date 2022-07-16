BNP moving towards forming a 'political platform'

BNP's dialogue with other parties had been held up for around a month or so due to Eid, the floods and the events surrounding the inauguration of Padma Bridge. However, in the meantime, the European Union ambassador and the United Nations resident coordinator held meetings, separately, with BNP.

Speaking about these meetings held on 12 and 13 July, a central leader of BNP on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, the focal topic of both the meetings was democracy, human rights and the next election. The leader felt that after the US human rights report, BNP's meeting with the EU ambassador and the UN country coordinator will accelerate the party's efforts for a unity aimed at free and fair elections.

However, in the past too, the representatives of various development partner countries and agencies had met with political parties. So there are speculations within BNP and outside too, as to whether these two meetings are also merely such routine meetings.