BNP moving towards forming a 'political platform'

BNP's dialogue with other parties had been held up for around a month or so due to Eid, the floods and the events surrounding the inauguration of Padma Bridge. However, in the meantime, the European Union ambassador and the United Nations resident coordinator held meetings, separately, with BNP.
Speaking about these meetings held on 12 and 13 July, a central leader of BNP on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, the focal topic of both the meetings was democracy, human rights and the next election. The leader felt that after the US human rights report, BNP's meeting with the EU ambassador and the UN country coordinator will accelerate the party's efforts for a unity aimed at free and fair elections.
However, in the past too, the representatives of various development partner countries and agencies had met with political parties. So there are speculations within BNP and outside too, as to whether these two meetings are also merely such routine meetings.
BNP will reportedly take a bit more time to form a larger political unity. It first wants to complete its dialogues with other parties and reach an understanding.
BNP's standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We are hopeful of forming a unity with all anti-government parties, groups and persons. We see a possibility of a simultaneous movement with the demand that no elections be held under this government and that they will have to resign. The movement will later merge at one point or on one platform. That is what we hope."
BNP's ongoing dialogue with other political parties had been held up due to the floods, Eid and the Padma Bridge inauguration. In the meantime, BNP secretary General Mirza Fakhrul was also afflicted with corona.
Also, another leader of BNP involved in the unity process, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, is going out of the country. The dialogues, therefore, are likely to resume towards the end of July. The talks are likely to start with ASM Abdur Rab's Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) or Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque's Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Earlier, in the first phase, BNP held formal talks with 10 parties. This began with the dialogue on 24 May with Mahmudur Rahman Manna's Nagorik Oikya. This was followed by talks with Bangladesh Labour Party, Gonosanghati Andolan, Biplobi Workers Party, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), National People's Party (NPP), Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (JAGPA), Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam, and National Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani). All the parties agreed to take up a movement for a non-partisan government during the election.
BNP's standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud feels that this is a process to bring the political parties to join in the anti-government movement. He told Prothom Alo, "As part of this process, many of the political parties did not join in the dialogue with the election commission. Now an outline will be drawn up for a simultaneous meeting with all the parties."
According to party sources, BNP's policymakers have organised the dialogues with the political parties in two phases. In the first phase the focus will be on 'no participation in elections under Sheikh Hasina's government'. The parties who agree on this one demand will be brought together.
BNP has only one concern -- a free and fair election. And the precondition for such a free and fair election is a non-partisan neutral governmentGayeswar Roy, BNP's standing committee member
After this phase is over, talks will be held about reforms of the state and constitutional institutions which have become controversial due to the politicisation by the government, and also on the framework of a non-party neutral government during the election. Once the two phases of these dialogues are over, plans and strategies will be finalised for ensuring the programmes, the leaders said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP's standing committee member Gayeswar Roy said, "BNP has only one concern -- a free and fair election. And the precondition for such a free and fair election is a non-partisan neutral government. BNP's movement is ongoing in this regard. But this is not enough. The movement must be accelerated. The parties who are not beneficiaries of the government, whether directly or indirectly, are in consensus about this. We hope to soon present the programmes for the movement."