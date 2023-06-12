Jamaat grabs the chance, or government sets a ploy?

Certain sections within the Awami League, however, have reacted to Jamaat being given permission for its rally. Several leaders of the party have said if the government is lenient towards Jamaat, that will have a detrimental impact on the party's image. They too are questioning Jamaat's sudden coming out into the open.

Many of Awami League leaders see this as a strategy. They feel that this may be a ploy to distance Jamaat from BNP and bring it to the election. The government may also be stirring suspicion within BNP concerning Jamaat.

There is also talk among Awami League leaders that Jamaat was prepared to go ahead with its rally even if obstructed. The government had learnt about the matter and this also influence the government in taking a decision regarding permission for the rally.

Political analysts feel that Jamaat would not have been able to hold any rally unhindered unless they had reached an understanding with the government. They feel this understanding is connected to the election.

According to Jamaat sources, the US and a number of other western countries had been aware about the Saturday rally. That is why the government gave its nod.

An analyst who closely observes Jamaat, told Prothom Alo that Jamaat wanted to highlight its stand a few months before the election and they did this by means of the rally. By giving them permission for the rally, the government may feel that the party will remain within its influence. And the opposition, including BNP, may feel that Jamaat has not lost its clout. So from a politically strategic angle, Jamaat has established its stand.

The analyst also says that Jamaat does not have EC registration and may have reached some sort of understanding with the government in order to get this registration.

Top Jamaat leaders have been convicted of crimes against humanity or war crimes committed in 1971. In reaction, Jamaat's programmes had been violent. In that backdrop, the party had not been able to hold public rallies with police permission since 2013. Jamaat has held sudden processions now and then, but had not been able to hold any programme unhindered. Even when they have held informal meetings, their leaders and activists have been arrested.