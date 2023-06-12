Jamaat grabs the chance, or government sets a ploy?

Jamaat-e-Islami has made full use of the situation created in the country's political arena following the announcement of the new US visa policy. Given the circumstances, the government too has allowed Jamaat to openly hold its rally. The question that has arisen, however, is whether the party and the government have actually reached some sort of understanding.
Opposition BNP too suspects that Jamaat has taken to the field anew, following some kind of understanding with the government. BNP leaders say that the manner in which the government's ministers are justifying their approval for Jamaat's rally, gives rise to further suspicion. Leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha, who have joined hands in a simultaneous movement with BNP, are also taken aback by this development.
The day after Jamaat's Saturday rally, four important ministers of the government commented on the matter. They had been replying to questions from the media, but their answers were almost all the same. The ministers cited several reasons to justify the government's approval for Jamaat's rally.
Law minister Anisul Huq, speaking to newspersons at an event on Sunday, said that until a final verdict is passed regarding the war crime allegations, Jamaat cannot be termed guilty. Information minister Hasan Mahmud also responded to the media, saying that Jamaat was given permission to hold its rally as it was not a prohibited party.
Minister for agriculture and Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzaque, however, told Prothom Alo that giving Jamaat permission to hold its rally was a political decision. He did not elaborate on this statement.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, speaking to journalists, said that in the matter of giving Jamaat permission to hold a rally, Awami League's principles have not changed.
Given the statements and explanations coming from the government, many analysts feel that this is an indication of communication being established between Jamaat and the government.
It was during the rule of the Awami League government that Jamaat's registration with the election commission (EC) was cancelled. This registration was cancelled before the 2014 parliamentary election. Also, there is a court observation regarding trial of Jamaat as a party on charges of war crimes committed during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. For a decade now, the government and Awami League have used these issues as justification not to permit Jamaat to hold any public rally. Now the ministers have come up with arguments in favour of allowing Jamaat to hold its rally.
Certain sections within the Awami League, however, have reacted to Jamaat being given permission for its rally. Several leaders of the party have said if the government is lenient towards Jamaat, that will have a detrimental impact on the party's image. They too are questioning Jamaat's sudden coming out into the open.
Many of Awami League leaders see this as a strategy. They feel that this may be a ploy to distance Jamaat from BNP and bring it to the election. The government may also be stirring suspicion within BNP concerning Jamaat.
There is also talk among Awami League leaders that Jamaat was prepared to go ahead with its rally even if obstructed. The government had learnt about the matter and this also influence the government in taking a decision regarding permission for the rally.
Political analysts feel that Jamaat would not have been able to hold any rally unhindered unless they had reached an understanding with the government. They feel this understanding is connected to the election.
According to Jamaat sources, the US and a number of other western countries had been aware about the Saturday rally. That is why the government gave its nod.
An analyst who closely observes Jamaat, told Prothom Alo that Jamaat wanted to highlight its stand a few months before the election and they did this by means of the rally. By giving them permission for the rally, the government may feel that the party will remain within its influence. And the opposition, including BNP, may feel that Jamaat has not lost its clout. So from a politically strategic angle, Jamaat has established its stand.
The analyst also says that Jamaat does not have EC registration and may have reached some sort of understanding with the government in order to get this registration.
Top Jamaat leaders have been convicted of crimes against humanity or war crimes committed in 1971. In reaction, Jamaat's programmes had been violent. In that backdrop, the party had not been able to hold public rallies with police permission since 2013. Jamaat has held sudden processions now and then, but had not been able to hold any programme unhindered. Even when they have held informal meetings, their leaders and activists have been arrested.
Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said they have managed to hold a rally after a long time with ease. He thanked the government for its approval of the rally
When BNP announced the simultaneous movement in December last year, Jamaat also announced a 10-point demand separately. Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman was arrested then. He is still behind bars.
While Jamaat has initially carried out programmes of the simultaneous movement separately, it later moved away. But it had made no announcement at the time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about holding a rally with government permission now, the party's ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said they have managed to hold a rally after a long time with ease. He thanked the government for its approval of the rally.
When asked if Jamaat and the government had reached any understanding before the national election, Abdullah Muhammed Taher said that for the past 10 years they had focussed on organisational activities. Now that the election is coming up, they are turning to political activities. That is why they held their rally now.
While the party leader made this statement, analysts close to Jamaat say that the new visa policy declared by the US to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh, had created a new political circumstance in Bangladesh. This has brought forth the issue of political parties freely holding rallies and meetings. Jamaat has grabbed this opportunity to follow the rules in seeking police permission for it rally.
Observer of Jamaat politics and acting editor of Dainik Naya Diganta, Salahuddin Babar, told Prothom Alo the government is somewhat under pressure because of the US visa policy. It was under these circumstances that the government gave Jamaat permission for its rally.
However, Jamaat's ally of long standing, BNP, eyes this matter with suspicion. Several members of BNP standing committee have told Prothom Alo that Jatiya Party's youth front had a scheduled event at the Engineers Institution auditorium on Saturday, but that was cancelled and Jamaat was given permission for its gathering there instead.
Leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, in simultaneous movement with BNP, have also expressed their surprise at the matter.
Jamaat leader Abdullah Muhammed Taher, in the meantime, has told Prothom Alo that they also want elections under a caretaker government. They will voice this demand at their programmes.
As to whether Jamaat will take part in the simultaneous movement of BNP, with the same demand, Abdullah Muhammad Taher said they will now carry out a movement themselves in demand for a caretaker government. As to whether they will join BNP's simultaneous movement, will be decided upon in the future.
Political analysts feel that if Jamaat has come to any understanding with the government, this will become clear as the election comes nearer. Nothing can be concluded right now.
Jamaat-e-Islami's assistant secretary general Abdul Halim, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We believe that the government failed in its strategy and, succumbing to the circumstances, has been forced to permit Jamaat to hold its rally. This is one angle. The other angle is, the government too may have a certain strategy. The question is, is Jamaat a part of this strategy? Time will tell."