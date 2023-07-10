EU didn’t express any concern over election: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the European Union (EU) has not expressed no concerns about the forthcoming national election and hoped the elections will be free and fair.

He came up with the remark while talking to newsmen after a meeting with Charles Whiteley, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, at the Secretariat on Monday morning.

When a journalist asked what EU’s concerns were about the forthcoming elections Quader said, “They didn’t talk about any concerns. They hoped for the best. They didn’t talk about any negative things. They hoped for a peaceful and fair election in Bangladesh.”