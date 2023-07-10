EU didn’t express any concern over election: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the European Union (EU) has not expressed no concerns about the forthcoming national election and hoped the elections will be free and fair.
He came up with the remark while talking to newsmen after a meeting with Charles Whiteley, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, at the Secretariat on Monday morning.
When a journalist asked what EU’s concerns were about the forthcoming elections Quader said, “They didn’t talk about any concerns. They hoped for the best. They didn’t talk about any negative things. They hoped for a peaceful and fair election in Bangladesh.”
UNB adds: Quader said the discussion with the EU ambassador was fruitful.
“The elections will be free, fair and Sheikh Hasina’s government will perform election-time duties. Elections in Bangladesh will be like those in any other democratic country in the world,” he added.
Quader said a six-member delegation of Election Exploratory Mission (ExM) from the European Union (EU) arrived in Bangladesh. They will discuss everything during their visit. The EU will observe the election and closely monitor it, he added.
“The government always welcomes election observers,” he said.
There is a lot of talk about the election, Quader said. That is why it is better to have observers during the elections. They will be able to see on the ground how the election is held, the minister said.
In reply to another question, Quader said no discussion was held over a caretaker government, the dissolution of the parliament, or the resignation of the PM. The EU wants elections to be held in a peaceful, participatory, and democratic manner, he said.
He also said there was no discussion over any issue involving the BNP.