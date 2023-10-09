US pre-election assessment mission meeting with AL begins

A meeting between the visiting US pre-election assessment mission and ruling Awami League began at a hotel in Dhaka at 12:00pm on Monday.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader led a six-member party delegation for the meeting. The other delegation members are Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, office secretary Biplob Barua, information and research secretary Selim Mahmud and executive committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat.