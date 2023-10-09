US pre-election assessment mission meeting with AL begins

A meeting between the visiting US pre-election assessment mission and ruling Awami League began at a hotel in Dhaka at 12:00pm on Monday.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader led a six-member party delegation for the meeting. The other delegation members are Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, office secretary Biplob Barua, information and research secretary Selim Mahmud and executive committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat.
The US delegation arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday to follow electoral preparations and conduct an impartial assessment about sending a full-fledged election observation team in the upcoming general election.
The mission consists of members of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) of the US.
The pre-election assessment mission will hold meetings with the election commission, foreign ministry, government organisations, political parties, civil society members and other stakeholders.
The mission is also supposed to meet local and international media organisations and representatives of foreign missions stationed in Dhaka.
The pre-election assessment mission will issue a statement after their visit. It was learnt that the mission will point out if they have any apprehension about the coming election and will give realistic suggestions if needed.
Earlier last July, a pre-election observation team of the European Union visited Dhaka. Based on the team’s observation, the later EU said it will not be sending a full-fledged observation team to observe the forthcoming election. The organisation informed the EC of their decision in a letter.