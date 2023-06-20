Quader rules out Indian interference in election  

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has spurned the speculations over Indian interference in the elections of Bangladesh, saying that he is unaware if India had intervened in any of the national polls here.
“I have no idea whether India has ever sought to ascertain the fairness of elections in Bangladesh,” he told a discussion in the capital’s Swamibagh Ashram on Tuesday.
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) arranged the discussion marking Jagannath Rath Yatra - 2023.
Quader reaffirmed that the upcoming national election would follow the previous pattern, where India, being the largest democracy of the world, would not interfere.
Awami League organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, its executive member Nirmal Chatterjee, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre director Mrinmoy Chakraborty, and some other dignitaries attended the event.
In his speech, Quader assured that the election in Bangladesh would not be influenced by external orders or instructions, it would rather be held as per the constitution.
Stressing the longstanding ties with India, he recalled the contribution of the neighboring nation during the liberation war and said it had stood by Bangladesh with their troops.
“But this friendship does not imply that India would intervene and make us (Awami League) sit in power. Awami League does not harbour such unusual beliefs,” he told the event.
He, also road transport and bridges minister, made it clear that the US trip of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi does not have any connection with the election in Bangladesh.
“What Narendra Modi will discuss with US president Joe Biden, it is their own business. Their discussion will revolve over global instability, wars, inflation, and energy crises. It is beyond my ken if there will be any discussion over Bangladesh,” said Quader.
The Awami League general secretary also ruled out the allegation of seeking assistance from India to mitigate the US pressure and said, “We did not send any proposal to Modi to convince Biden about any particular issue.”
Referring to the recently announced US visa policy over Bangladesh, Quader said it aims at holding a fair election. “We say, the next election will be fair. The government is now focused on ensuring the people’s voting rights regardless of religious affiliation.”
Quader urged the Hindu community not to consider themselves as a minority and stressed their equal right to vote. He also revisited their significant contributions during the liberation war.