Quader rules out Indian interference in election  

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has spurned the speculations over Indian interference in the elections of Bangladesh, saying that he is unaware if India had intervened in any of the national polls here.

“I have no idea whether India has ever sought to ascertain the fairness of elections in Bangladesh,” he told a discussion in the capital’s Swamibagh Ashram on Tuesday.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) arranged the discussion marking Jagannath Rath Yatra - 2023.

Quader reaffirmed that the upcoming national election would follow the previous pattern, where India, being the largest democracy of the world, would not interfere.