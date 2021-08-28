Make waterways safe: GM Quader

The Jatiya Party chief said the number of waterway accidents is not falling. “The waterways must be made safe.”
He called upon the government to unearth the reasons behind the trawler capsize and ensure exemplary punishment of those responsible for it through an investigation.
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, demanded justified compensations for the families of the victims and proper treatment of those injured in the accident.
He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of huge lives in the incident.
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, demanded justified compensations for the families of the victims and proper treatment of those injured in the accident.
He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of huge lives in the incident.