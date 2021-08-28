Politics

Make waterways safe: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Saturday urged the government to take effective steps to make waterways safe, reports UNB.

“The sad news of innumerable deaths in accidents on waterways every year cannot be accepted,” he said in a condolence message issued over the loss of lives in a trawler capsize in Brahmanbaria’s Laiska Beel.

The Jatiya Party chief said the number of waterway accidents is not falling. “The waterways must be made safe.”

He called upon the government to unearth the reasons behind the trawler capsize and ensure exemplary punishment of those responsible for it through an investigation.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, demanded justified compensations for the families of the victims and proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of huge lives in the incident.

