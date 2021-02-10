Making of biopic on Bangabandhu progressing fast: Information minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said making of biopic ‘Bangabandhu,’ a joint venture of Bangladesh and India, is progressing fast as most parts of the film have already been completed, reports news agency BSS.
The minister said this after inspecting the making of the film, based on life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Mumbai Film City, India, said a press release.
Prominent Indian filmmaker Shaym Benegal is directing the film commencing the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
Health education and cultural affairs minister of Maharashtra Amit Deshmukh welcomed Hasan upon his arrival in Mumbai.
The information minister visited the shooting set along with film city managing director Manisha Bharma, director Shaym Benegal and actors – Arifin Shuvoo, Tisha, Nusrat Faria, Dilara Zaman and others artistes.
Hasan lauded the director for exactly making replicas of Dhanmondi-32 house where Sajeeb Wazed Joy was born, bunker of the then Pakistani forces and neighbouring house as shooting set.
Hasan said the shooting of the film of Mumbai part will be completed within the month of April and the remaining part of the shooting in Bangladesh will begin in September.
Later, the minister exchanged views with Indian citizens, who took part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, and other prominent citizens of film arena at a function organised by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai.
The minister also visited National Museum of Indian Cinema.
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, inaugurated the third Bangladesh Film Festival on 5 February and gave speech on Brigade Parade Ground on 6 February, where Bangabandhu gave speech along with Indira Gandhi in the presence of about one million people on the day 49 years back.