Making of biopic on Bangabandhu progressing fast: Information minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said making of biopic ‘Bangabandhu,’ a joint venture of Bangladesh and India, is progressing fast as most parts of the film have already been completed, reports news agency BSS.

The minister said this after inspecting the making of the film, based on life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Mumbai Film City, India, said a press release.

Prominent Indian filmmaker Shaym Benegal is directing the film commencing the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Health education and cultural affairs minister of Maharashtra Amit Deshmukh welcomed Hasan upon his arrival in Mumbai.