Clarify your stance on Bangladesh’s democracy: Gayeshwar to India

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Monday called upon neighbouring country India to make its position clear on the question of democracy in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Speaking at a human chain programme, he also asked Indian authorities to focus on building relations with the 18 crore people of Bangladesh, instead of some individuals and a particular party, indicating the ruling Awami League.

“You don't need to make us win the election. The people of Bangladesh want to know clearly your (India’s) position on the question of democracy,” the BNP leader said.